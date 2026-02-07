Sudip Gharami's Standout Century Shines in Ranji Clash

Sudip Gharami emerged as the savior for Bengal with an impressive unbeaten century, as the team reached 199 for 5 after the second day of the Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Andhra.

Andhra, after resuming at 264 for 6, were bowled out for 295, thanks to Mukesh Kumar's 5-wicket haul and Akash Deep's four-for.

The day saw captain Abhimanyu Easwaran fail again in knockout matches, scoring just one, while Gharami, in contrast, anchored Bengal's innings elegantly with support from Sumanta Gupta.

