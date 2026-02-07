Left Menu

Sudip Gharami's Standout Century Shines in Ranji Clash

Sudip Gharami's unbeaten century helped Bengal fight back to reach 199 for 5 against Andhra in the Ranji Trophy quarter-final. Despite initial hurdles, Gharami's partnership with Sumanta Gupta steadied the innings. Andhra had earlier been bowled out for 295, with notable bowling performances by Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kalyani | Updated: 07-02-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 18:42 IST
Sudip Gharami's Standout Century Shines in Ranji Clash
  • Country:
  • India

Sudip Gharami emerged as the savior for Bengal with an impressive unbeaten century, as the team reached 199 for 5 after the second day of the Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Andhra.

Andhra, after resuming at 264 for 6, were bowled out for 295, thanks to Mukesh Kumar's 5-wicket haul and Akash Deep's four-for.

The day saw captain Abhimanyu Easwaran fail again in knockout matches, scoring just one, while Gharami, in contrast, anchored Bengal's innings elegantly with support from Sumanta Gupta.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Champawat: Man Killed in Brutal Attack

Tragedy Strikes in Champawat: Man Killed in Brutal Attack

 India
2
Rafah Crossing: A Fraught Reopening Amid Hopes and Hardships

Rafah Crossing: A Fraught Reopening Amid Hopes and Hardships

 Global
3
Political Accusations Ignite Over Religious Identity in Uttarakhand

Political Accusations Ignite Over Religious Identity in Uttarakhand

 India
4
Heroic Police Inspector Prasad: A Legacy of Courage

Heroic Police Inspector Prasad: A Legacy of Courage

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026