Sudip Gharami's Standout Century Shines in Ranji Clash
Sudip Gharami's unbeaten century helped Bengal fight back to reach 199 for 5 against Andhra in the Ranji Trophy quarter-final. Despite initial hurdles, Gharami's partnership with Sumanta Gupta steadied the innings. Andhra had earlier been bowled out for 295, with notable bowling performances by Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kalyani | Updated: 07-02-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 18:42 IST
Sudip Gharami emerged as the savior for Bengal with an impressive unbeaten century, as the team reached 199 for 5 after the second day of the Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Andhra.
Andhra, after resuming at 264 for 6, were bowled out for 295, thanks to Mukesh Kumar's 5-wicket haul and Akash Deep's four-for.
The day saw captain Abhimanyu Easwaran fail again in knockout matches, scoring just one, while Gharami, in contrast, anchored Bengal's innings elegantly with support from Sumanta Gupta.
