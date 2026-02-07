Left Menu

Mumbai's Resilience Shines in Ranji Trophy Comeback

Mumbai's seasoned pacers, Mohit Avasthi and Tushar Deshpande, led a strong comeback in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Karnataka. Their bowling reduced Karnataka to a slender 53-run lead. Mumbai's batsmen then erased the deficit, ending day two with a significant lead, poised to control the match.

Updated: 07-02-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 19:50 IST
In a thrilling Ranji Trophy quarterfinal, Mumbai's seasoned pace attack, led by Mohit Avasthi and Tushar Deshpande, executed a stunning comeback against Karnataka on Saturday.

Having collapsed dramatically on day one, being bowled out for a mere 120, Mumbai's bowlers turned the tide on day two. Avasthi's and Deshpande's incisive spells proved crucial as they dismantled Karnataka's hopes, skittling them for 173 and limiting Karnataka's lead to just 53 runs.

Mumbai's batsmen, spearheaded by Akash Anand and Musheer Khan, responded assertively, surpassing Karnataka's score and closing the day at a commanding 189 for 2, positioning themselves favorably in the contest.

