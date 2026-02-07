Mumbai's Resilience Shines in Ranji Trophy Comeback

In a thrilling Ranji Trophy quarterfinal, Mumbai's seasoned pace attack, led by Mohit Avasthi and Tushar Deshpande, executed a stunning comeback against Karnataka on Saturday.

Having collapsed dramatically on day one, being bowled out for a mere 120, Mumbai's bowlers turned the tide on day two. Avasthi's and Deshpande's incisive spells proved crucial as they dismantled Karnataka's hopes, skittling them for 173 and limiting Karnataka's lead to just 53 runs.

Mumbai's batsmen, spearheaded by Akash Anand and Musheer Khan, responded assertively, surpassing Karnataka's score and closing the day at a commanding 189 for 2, positioning themselves favorably in the contest.

