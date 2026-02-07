Left Menu

Cricket's Global Rise: A Diplomatic Push in the USA

US Ambassador Sergio Gor met with ICC Chairman Jay Shah, highlighting cricket's significant growth in the USA and future Olympic presence. Discussions centered on infrastructure, talent, and the sport's expanding fan base, with FIFA's Gianni Infantino also expressing excitement for cricket's return to the Olympics at Los Angeles 2028.

Sergio Gor (L) and Jay Shah (R). (Photo: X/@USAmbIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for cricket's expansion into new territories, United States Ambassador Sergio Gor engaged in a high-profile meeting with International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah during the T20 World Cup match between India and the USA at Wankhede Stadium. The discussion centered on the booming interest in cricket within the United States, and the strides made in building world-class infrastructure, nurturing star talent, and cultivating a passionate fan base.

Ambassador Gor, in a statement on social media platform X, expressed his pleasure over the meeting, emphasizing the rapid growth cricket is experiencing in the USA due to investments in domestic leagues and youth development initiatives. This dialogue comes amid cricket's increasing popularity stateside, bolstering the sport's profile ahead of potential future international tournaments.

Adding to the momentum, FIFA President Gianni Infantino met ICC Chairman Shah earlier in Milan, forging inter-sport collaboration. Infantino praised Shah's efforts in advancing cricket and expressed eagerness for cricket's historic re-entry into the Olympic arena at the Los Angeles 2028 Games, marking its second Olympic appearance since 1900 in Paris.

(With inputs from agencies.)

