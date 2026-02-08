Left Menu

Kickboxing Revolution: KSL Aims to Transform Indian Sports

The Kickboxing Super League (KSL) was launched during the WAKO India National Championship, aimed at restructuring kickboxing in India. It will include eight franchised teams, a significant focus on gender inclusivity, and a Mega Performance Award. Co-founder Ajay Adlakha emphasized sustainable growth and global competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deirel-Zour | Updated: 08-02-2026 13:57 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 13:57 IST
The Kickboxing Super League (KSL) was launched with much fanfare during the WAKO India National Championship, signaling a new era for the sport in the country.

This pioneering initiative aims to bring a structured approach to kickboxing by introducing athlete contracts, performance-linked rewards, and a clear development path from grassroots to elite competition. Notably, the KSL will feature eight franchise teams, each comprising 34 fighters, with a striking 60:40 ratio of male to female participants.

Emphasizing transparency and governance, co-founder Ajay Adlakha noted that the league is built with the vision of benefiting athletes, partners, and the larger sports ecosystem, while striving to reach global standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

