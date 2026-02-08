Assam Congress President Dismisses Sarma's Allegations as 'Super Flop'

In a fiery response, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi dismissed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's accusations of having ties with Pakistan as 'mindless and bogus'.

During a press meet, Gogoi derided Sarma's claims as inferior to 'C-grade cinema' and criticized the conference's ineffectiveness in convincing attendees.

Highlighting the Congress's 'Xomoy Parivartan Yatra', Gogoi accused Sarma and family of questionable land acquisitions and vowed to redistribute the land to the poor when in power.

(With inputs from agencies.)