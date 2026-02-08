Left Menu

Nepal Challenges England in Nail-Biting T20 Opener

England narrowly overcame Nepal by four runs in their T20 World Cup opener. Despite a stellar performance by Nepal, England's strong batting, led by Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, and Will Jacks, set a challenging target. Nepal's captain Rohit Paudel commended his team's effort and expressed pride in their performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-02-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 19:22 IST
England's cricket team faced a formidable challenge from an unexpected quarter as Nepal put up a spirited fight in their T20 World Cup opener. The match, held on Sunday, saw former champions England barely scraping through with a four-run victory after setting a target of 185.

Harry Brook, the England skipper, expressed surprise at Nepal's aggressive approach against their lead spinner, Adil Rashid. Brook, alongside standout performances from Jacob Bethell and Will Jacks, contributed to England's score of 184 for seven. Meanwhile, Nepal displayed resilience with their captain, Rohit Paudel, expressing pride in his team's performance.

Man of the Match Will Jacks acknowledged Nepal's commendable effort, which pushed England to the brink. The competitive spirit of both teams highlighted the importance of adaptability to pitches, which could prove pivotal in upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

