Sri Lanka's Dynamic Duo Shine Against Ireland with Stellar Performances

Kamindu Mendis and Kusal Mendis propelled Sri Lanka to a competitive 163 for six in their T20 World Cup match against Ireland, recovering from a difficult start. Kamindu's explosive 44 and Kusal's unbeaten 56 helped Sri Lanka overcome early setbacks, aided by Irish fielding errors at R Premadasa Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 08-02-2026 21:05 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 21:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Sri Lanka

In a riveting display of cricket, Kamindu Mendis and Kusal Mendis played pivotal roles in lifting Sri Lanka to 163 for six against Ireland during their T20 World Cup encounter on Sunday. Kamindu delivered a blazing 19-ball 44, while Kusal anchored the innings with an unbeaten half-century.

The pair's critical partnership came after Sri Lanka found themselves in a precarious position at 86 for four in the 14th over, thanks to some disciplined bowling by the Irish and fielding errors under the floodlights of R Premadasa Stadium.

Initially, Ireland's decision to field seemed effective, restricting Sri Lanka to modest early scores and claiming quick wickets. However, the resilience and skill of the Mendis duo, combined with some dropped catches by Ireland, turned the tide in Sri Lanka's favor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

