Seahawks Soar in Unforgettable Super Bowl Triumph Over Patriots

The Seattle Seahawks showcased a dominant defense to secure a 29-13 victory against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX, preventing New England's bid for an NFL record seventh title. Seattle's defense sacked Patriots' quarterback Drake Maye six times, with a fumble recovery leading to a late touchdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 09:13 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 09:13 IST
In a display of defensive prowess, the Seattle Seahawks claimed victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX with a score of 29-13. The win denied New England its historic seventh championship and served as retribution for a defeat 11 years prior.

Seattle's defense was relentless, sacking Patriots' quarterback Drake Maye six times. This included a crucial strip sack that Uchenna Nwosu converted into a touchdown. Kicker Jason Myers contributed significantly, scoring five field goals that set the pace for the Seahawks.

Despite a late push by New England, including a connection between Maye and Rhamondre Stevenson for a touchdown, the Seahawks' solid defense and strategic plays sealed the game. Seattle's comprehensive strategy and execution proved too formidable for the Patriots.

