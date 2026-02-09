Seahawks Soar in Unforgettable Super Bowl Triumph Over Patriots

In a display of defensive prowess, the Seattle Seahawks claimed victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX with a score of 29-13. The win denied New England its historic seventh championship and served as retribution for a defeat 11 years prior.

Seattle's defense was relentless, sacking Patriots' quarterback Drake Maye six times. This included a crucial strip sack that Uchenna Nwosu converted into a touchdown. Kicker Jason Myers contributed significantly, scoring five field goals that set the pace for the Seahawks.

Despite a late push by New England, including a connection between Maye and Rhamondre Stevenson for a touchdown, the Seahawks' solid defense and strategic plays sealed the game. Seattle's comprehensive strategy and execution proved too formidable for the Patriots.

