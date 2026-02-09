Left Menu

Dembélé Shines as PSG Dominates in Historic Win Over Marseille

Ousmane Dembélé excelled with two goals and an assist, leading PSG to a 5-0 victory over Marseille. This decisive win propels PSG back to the top of Ligue 1. Dembélé's stellar performance eclipsed Marseille's lackluster display, reflecting strategic missteps by coach Roberto De Zerbi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 09-02-2026 09:21 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 09:21 IST
Ousmane Dembélé put on a dazzling performance, scoring twice and assisting once as Paris Saint-Germain triumphed 5-0 against arch-rivals Marseille, reclaiming their position at the top of Ligue 1 on Sunday. The victory restores PSG's two-point lead over Lens, with the humiliated Marseille now trailing in fourth place.

"We wanted to send a message that we're back," commented Dembélé, reflecting on PSG's historic win. The match, coach Luis Enrique emphasized, marked a significant moment for fans, with PSG achieving their biggest winning margin against Marseille. Meanwhile, Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi faced criticism following a poor performance from his side.

The match highlighted stark contrasts in tactics, with PSG's aggressive play overwhelming a disorganized Marseille. Significant errors, notably from Balerdi and a frail defense, compounded their woes. Despite a previous win over PSG, Marseille's fans were left disappointed, with issues both on and off the field contributing to a tense encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

