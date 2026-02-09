Dembélé Shines as PSG Dominates in Historic Win Over Marseille
Ousmane Dembélé excelled with two goals and an assist, leading PSG to a 5-0 victory over Marseille. This decisive win propels PSG back to the top of Ligue 1. Dembélé's stellar performance eclipsed Marseille's lackluster display, reflecting strategic missteps by coach Roberto De Zerbi.
- Country:
- France
Ousmane Dembélé put on a dazzling performance, scoring twice and assisting once as Paris Saint-Germain triumphed 5-0 against arch-rivals Marseille, reclaiming their position at the top of Ligue 1 on Sunday. The victory restores PSG's two-point lead over Lens, with the humiliated Marseille now trailing in fourth place.
"We wanted to send a message that we're back," commented Dembélé, reflecting on PSG's historic win. The match, coach Luis Enrique emphasized, marked a significant moment for fans, with PSG achieving their biggest winning margin against Marseille. Meanwhile, Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi faced criticism following a poor performance from his side.
The match highlighted stark contrasts in tactics, with PSG's aggressive play overwhelming a disorganized Marseille. Significant errors, notably from Balerdi and a frail defense, compounded their woes. Despite a previous win over PSG, Marseille's fans were left disappointed, with issues both on and off the field contributing to a tense encounter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hat-tricks and High Drama: Asian Football's Stellar Week
Italy's Cricket Renaissance Aims to Inspire Football Revival
India Bids for 2031 AFC Asian Cup: A Major Leap in Football Ambitions
Norwegian Football Federation Partners with Druid Sport for Indian Subcontinent Expansion
The Messi Experience: A Multisensory Journey Through Football Legend's Life