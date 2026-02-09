Dembélé Shines as PSG Dominates in Historic Win Over Marseille

Ousmane Dembélé put on a dazzling performance, scoring twice and assisting once as Paris Saint-Germain triumphed 5-0 against arch-rivals Marseille, reclaiming their position at the top of Ligue 1 on Sunday. The victory restores PSG's two-point lead over Lens, with the humiliated Marseille now trailing in fourth place.

"We wanted to send a message that we're back," commented Dembélé, reflecting on PSG's historic win. The match, coach Luis Enrique emphasized, marked a significant moment for fans, with PSG achieving their biggest winning margin against Marseille. Meanwhile, Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi faced criticism following a poor performance from his side.

The match highlighted stark contrasts in tactics, with PSG's aggressive play overwhelming a disorganized Marseille. Significant errors, notably from Balerdi and a frail defense, compounded their woes. Despite a previous win over PSG, Marseille's fans were left disappointed, with issues both on and off the field contributing to a tense encounter.

