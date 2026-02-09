Zimbabwe vs Oman: Thrilling T20 World Cup Clash Begins

Zimbabwe's T20 World Cup campaign kicked off with captain Sikandar Raza winning the toss and opting to field against Oman in their Group B encounter on Monday.

The Zimbabwean lineup features prominent names such as wicketkeeper Brendan Taylor and the seasoned bowler Blessing Muzarabani, indicating a strong combination of experience and skill.

Oman, led by captain Jatinder Singh, includes key players like Wasim Ali and Vinayak Shukla, who are expected to anchor their innings in this crucial early-stage match of the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)