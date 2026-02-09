Left Menu

Zimbabwe vs Oman: Thrilling T20 World Cup Clash Begins

In an exhilarating Group B T20 World Cup matchup, Zimbabwe's captain, Sikandar Raza, chose to field first against Oman on Monday. The teams feature a blend of experienced and emerging talent, setting the stage for an exciting game. Key players for Zimbabwe include Brendan Taylor and Blessing Muzarabani, while Oman looks to their captain Jatinder Singh and Wasim Ali for leadership.

Colombo | Updated: 09-02-2026 14:50 IST
Zimbabwe's T20 World Cup campaign kicked off with captain Sikandar Raza winning the toss and opting to field against Oman in their Group B encounter on Monday.

The Zimbabwean lineup features prominent names such as wicketkeeper Brendan Taylor and the seasoned bowler Blessing Muzarabani, indicating a strong combination of experience and skill.

Oman, led by captain Jatinder Singh, includes key players like Wasim Ali and Vinayak Shukla, who are expected to anchor their innings in this crucial early-stage match of the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

