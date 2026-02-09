Italy's T20 World Cup Hopes Dim as Captain Madsen Injured

In a dramatic turn of events at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, Italy's hopes took a significant hit as captain Wayne Madsen suffered a severe shoulder injury during their match against Scotland at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The injury, which occurred during a diving save attempt in the fourth over, led to Madsen's immediate exit from the match.

After receiving on-field medical attention, the veteran cricketer was escorted off the field with his arm in a makeshift sling. As Madsen was ruled out for the remainder of the game, Harry Manenti took over the captaincy. Unfortunately, Italy could not overcome the setback, ultimately losing to Scotland by 73 runs.

Despite Italy's challenging circumstances, the Manenti brothers showed resilience, with Ben Manenti achieving Italy's first T20 World Cup half-century. However, Scotland's Michael Leask proved too strong, picking up four wickets for just 17 runs. Scotland's commanding 207-run score was driven by George Munsey's aggressive play, leaving Italy to bow out at 134 runs.

