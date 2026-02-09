Zimbabwe Outclasses Oman in T20 World Cup Clash

In a decisive match at the T20 World Cup, Zimbabwe showcased their bowling might against Oman, dismissing them for a mere 103 runs. The match, marked by exceptional performances, saw Zimbabwe's bowlers leading the charge.

Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava spearheaded the attack, taking three wickets each, stifling the Omani batsmen from building any substantial partnerships.

With tight lines and aggressive pace, Zimbabwe maintained control throughout the innings, completing their rout of Oman in just 19.5 overs, solidifying their position in the tournament with a victorious start.

(With inputs from agencies.)