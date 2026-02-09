Left Menu

Zimbabwe Outclasses Oman in T20 World Cup Clash

Zimbabwe's dominance was evident as they bowled out Oman for just 103 runs in the T20 World Cup match. Key performers included Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava, both taking three wickets each. Zimbabwe's bowlers maintained pressure, restricting Oman within 19.5 overs, showcasing their prowess in the tournament.

In a decisive match at the T20 World Cup, Zimbabwe showcased their bowling might against Oman, dismissing them for a mere 103 runs. The match, marked by exceptional performances, saw Zimbabwe's bowlers leading the charge.

Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava spearheaded the attack, taking three wickets each, stifling the Omani batsmen from building any substantial partnerships.

With tight lines and aggressive pace, Zimbabwe maintained control throughout the innings, completing their rout of Oman in just 19.5 overs, solidifying their position in the tournament with a victorious start.

