Zimbabwe Thrashes Oman in T20 World Cup Clash

In a commanding display at the T20 World Cup, Zimbabwe triumphed over Oman with an eight-wicket win, thanks to an exceptional performance by Brian Bennett, who scored an unbeaten 48 off 36 balls. The stage was set by Zimbabwe's bowlers, with Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava delivering crucial early blows.

Choosing to bowl first, Zimbabwe's decision paid off immediately as Muzarabani and Ngarava made early inroads, reducing Oman to a precarious 27 for five. The duo's efforts were complemented by Brad Evans, who also showcased his skill with the ball, leading to Oman being bowled out for 103.

Zimbabwe's batsmen faced an initial setback, but Bennett's partnership with Brendan Taylor solidified the chase. Bennett's continued form bolsters Zimbabwe's prospects in the tournament, offering momentum and confidence for upcoming matches, after a performance that underscored the team's potential on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)