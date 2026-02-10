Afghanistan's Must-Win Clash Against South Africa in T20 Showdown

Afghanistan's T20 World Cup journey hangs in the balance as they prepare to face an impressive South African side in a crucial Group D match on Wednesday. With only two teams advancing to the Super Eight stage, this encounter is a must-win for Afghanistan.

Currently third in the group after a five-wicket defeat to New Zealand, Afghanistan's net run rate of -1.162 must improve for progression. Meanwhile, South Africa leads the pack, having outclassed Canada by 57 runs and maintaining a healthy net run rate of 2.850.

Afghanistan's reliance on Gulbadin Naib's batting and the bowling prowess of Rashid Khan will be pivotal. Their historical losses against South Africa add pressure. South Africa, bolstered by Aiden Markram and David Miller's form, approaches the game confidently, ready for this high-stakes encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)