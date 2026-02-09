Minister Goyal Hails US Cricket's 'Fabulous' Effort Against India

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday lauded the US cricket team's spirited performance against India during the T20 World Cup, despite their loss. Responding to US Ambassador Sergio Gor's lighthearted remarks, Goyal jested that if the US eliminated tariffs on Indian goods, they might have clinched victory.

Speaking at a reception hosted by Ambassador Sergio, who attended the match, Goyal praised America's progress in cricket. He noted, "The US may not have won, but their performance was commendable for a country new to cricket. Sergio remarked that the US lost by 18%, and I playfully suggested that removing tariffs could have tipped the scales in their favor."

In the match, India achieved its first tournament win, defeating the USA by 29 runs. Suryakumar Yadav led the charge with an unbeaten 84 off 49 balls. The USA, despite resilient knocks from their players, finished at 132/8. India's bowlers, including Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel, secured the victory with key wickets.

(With inputs from agencies.)