KSCA's Strategic Moves to Secure IPL Future at Chinnaswamy Stadium

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) is diligently working to implement the Review Committee's recommendations, with efforts ongoing to secure IPL matches at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Although conditional permission has been granted, a final verdict is expected after a meeting with government officials scheduled for Wednesday.

KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) continues its dedicated effort to implement the Review Committee's recommendations, aiming to host IPL matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. With a cloud of uncertainty over future events, the managing committee remains committed to achieving a resolution.

KSCA, represented by its President Venkatesh Prasad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) officials, met Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara to discuss hosting rights for the league matches. Following the talks, the home minister expressed support, scheduling a decisive follow-up meeting on February 12.

Conditional permission has been granted for the IPL's return, with final confirmation pending after consulting with various authorities, including BBMP, police, and legal representatives. The process reaffirms KSCA's focus on ensuring matches occur despite past interruptions after a stampede at the venue last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

