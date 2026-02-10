Left Menu

Alireza Firouzja Returns to Norway Chess 2026: Anticipated Showdown

Chess prodigy Alireza Firouzja marks his return to Norway Chess in 2026, renowned for his historic milestone as the youngest to reach a 2800 rating. Firouzja, celebrated for consistent high-level performances, joins the prestigious event's player roster once again in Oslo, underlining its commitment to chess excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 18:12 IST
Alireza Firouzja Returns to Norway Chess 2026: Anticipated Showdown
Alireza Firouzja. (Photo: Norway Chess). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Norway

Alireza Firouzja, a standout in his generation, is set to make a return to Norway Chess in 2026. Known as the youngest in chess history to break the 2800 rating barrier, Firouzja's participation is highly anticipated.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the event, Firouzja commented, 'I am looking forward to competing against the world's best at Norway Chess 2026 in Oslo'. With a grandmaster title at 14 and crossing the 2700 rating mark by 16, his swift ascent in international chess has been remarkable.

Firouzja's consistent involvement in Norway Chess, with impressive performances especially in 2020 and 2021, earns him high regard. The upcoming event strives for gender equality, evidenced by the Norway Chess Women initiative, and promises intense competition from May 25 to June 5, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Demolition Sparks Political Outcry in Jharkhand

Demolition Sparks Political Outcry in Jharkhand

 India
2
Bollywood Star Salman Khan's RSS Event Appearance Sparks Political Debate

Bollywood Star Salman Khan's RSS Event Appearance Sparks Political Debate

 India
3
Vistadome Luxury: A Scenic Rail Experience to Vaishno Devi

Vistadome Luxury: A Scenic Rail Experience to Vaishno Devi

 India
4
Aye Finance IPO: Tepid Investor Response Amid Ambitious Expansion Plans

Aye Finance IPO: Tepid Investor Response Amid Ambitious Expansion Plans

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026