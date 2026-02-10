Alireza Firouzja Returns to Norway Chess 2026: Anticipated Showdown

Alireza Firouzja, a standout in his generation, is set to make a return to Norway Chess in 2026. Known as the youngest in chess history to break the 2800 rating barrier, Firouzja's participation is highly anticipated.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the event, Firouzja commented, 'I am looking forward to competing against the world's best at Norway Chess 2026 in Oslo'. With a grandmaster title at 14 and crossing the 2700 rating mark by 16, his swift ascent in international chess has been remarkable.

Firouzja's consistent involvement in Norway Chess, with impressive performances especially in 2020 and 2021, earns him high regard. The upcoming event strives for gender equality, evidenced by the Norway Chess Women initiative, and promises intense competition from May 25 to June 5, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)