USA vs Pakistan: T20 World Cup Clash

In a significant T20 World Cup Group A encounter, USA skipper Monank Patel opted to field after winning the toss against Pakistan on Tuesday. With the match taking place under conditions favorable for batting, Patel emphasized the benefits of knowing the target for successful chasing.

Pakistan enters the match with confidence following a victory over the Netherlands in their previous outing. Meanwhile, the USA is eager to recover from their recent defeat to India in Mumbai.

The playing teams boast notable players. Pakistan's lineup features Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, and captain Salman Agha, among others. The USA's team includes key players like Andries Gous and captain Monank Patel, accompanied by Milind Kumar and Shayan Jahangir.

(With inputs from agencies.)