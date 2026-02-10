Sahibzada Farhan's Explosive Knock Propels Pakistan in T20 World Cup

In a dazzling display of cricket prowess, Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan delivered a powerful performance against the United States in their Group A T20 World Cup clash. Farhan's commanding 73 from 41 balls was instrumental in lifting Pakistan to a strong 190 for 9, despite early hiccups in the innings.

Joining forces with Babar Azam, who chipped in with a crucial 46, Farhan helped stabilize the innings after a precarious 56 for 2 post-Power Play. The duo's 81-run stand was pivotal in Pakistan's recovery, highlighting Farhan's explosive hitting and Babar's calculated aggression under the lights at the Sinhalese Sports Club.

Although Farhan and Babar's dismissals curtailed their progress, Shadab Khan's late-stage blitz ensured Pakistan reached a formidable score. Despite losing wickets, the innings' structure underscored Farhan's and Babar's critical roles in achieving a competitive total.

