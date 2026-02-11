Left Menu

Congo's Mineral Wealth: A Geopolitical Tug-of-War

Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi faces rising opposition over a deal granting US firms access to the country's critical minerals. The strategic partnership seeks US support in fighting rebels and building infrastructure. However, critics argue it risks Congo's sovereignty and may foster further instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kinshasa | Updated: 11-02-2026 00:35 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 00:35 IST
Congo's Mineral Wealth: A Geopolitical Tug-of-War
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

Following the recent US minerals summit, opposition is building in Congo against a deal permitting American companies access to critical Congolese minerals. President Felix Tshisekedi received US praise for this move, aimed at securing Washington's support against rebels and for infrastructural development.

This partnership is poised against China's dominance in the minerals sector, especially as China significantly leads in rare earth mining and processing, controlling most of Congo's sector operations. The agreement, though strategically beneficial for both nations, faces skepticism about its efficacy in resolving Congo's internal issues.

Civil groups and political leaders in Kinshasa express concern that these mineral agreements might undermine national sovereignty. A lawsuit has been filed by local lawyers and activists. Opposition figures, including Moïse Katumbi, call for national dialogue and caution against the potential for heightened instability in the mineral-rich eastern regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strike Turbulence: Lufthansa's Operational Chaos Unfolds

Strike Turbulence: Lufthansa's Operational Chaos Unfolds

 Global
2
Operation 'Clawing Back' Uncovers Illegal Wildlife Trade in Shimla

Operation 'Clawing Back' Uncovers Illegal Wildlife Trade in Shimla

 India
3
Commerce Secretary Lutnick Denies Epstein Connection Amid Calls for Resignation

Commerce Secretary Lutnick Denies Epstein Connection Amid Calls for Resignat...

 Global
4
Tragic Explosion: Fatal Pemex Pipeline Blast in Oaxaca

Tragic Explosion: Fatal Pemex Pipeline Blast in Oaxaca

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026