Congo's Mineral Wealth: A Geopolitical Tug-of-War
Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi faces rising opposition over a deal granting US firms access to the country's critical minerals. The strategic partnership seeks US support in fighting rebels and building infrastructure. However, critics argue it risks Congo's sovereignty and may foster further instability.
- Country:
- Congo (Kinshasa)
Following the recent US minerals summit, opposition is building in Congo against a deal permitting American companies access to critical Congolese minerals. President Felix Tshisekedi received US praise for this move, aimed at securing Washington's support against rebels and for infrastructural development.
This partnership is poised against China's dominance in the minerals sector, especially as China significantly leads in rare earth mining and processing, controlling most of Congo's sector operations. The agreement, though strategically beneficial for both nations, faces skepticism about its efficacy in resolving Congo's internal issues.
Civil groups and political leaders in Kinshasa express concern that these mineral agreements might undermine national sovereignty. A lawsuit has been filed by local lawyers and activists. Opposition figures, including Moïse Katumbi, call for national dialogue and caution against the potential for heightened instability in the mineral-rich eastern regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
