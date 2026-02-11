Opposition Condemns Chief Minister's Remarks as 'Black Day' in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly
Sunil Sharma, Leader of Opposition in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, criticized Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's remarks as disrespectful, calling for an apology. He accused the Chief Minister of undermining Assembly decorum and deflecting from key issues. The National Conference was accused of inconsistent stances on governance and development.
The Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Sunil Sharma, described Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's comments as a 'black day' in the democratic history of the Union territory and demanded an unconditional apology.
Speaking on the Assembly floor, Sharma highlighted Abdullah's remarks targeted BJP legislators and accused the Chief Minister of violating Assembly decorum with unparliamentary language.
Sharma emphasized the urgency of addressing vital issues such as unemployment and accused the National Conference of changing political stances, particularly after the abrogation of Article 370.
