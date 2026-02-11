Left Menu

Opposition Condemns Chief Minister's Remarks as 'Black Day' in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly

Sunil Sharma, Leader of Opposition in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, criticized Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's remarks as disrespectful, calling for an apology. He accused the Chief Minister of undermining Assembly decorum and deflecting from key issues. The National Conference was accused of inconsistent stances on governance and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-02-2026 00:34 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 00:34 IST
Opposition Condemns Chief Minister's Remarks as 'Black Day' in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly
Sunil Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

The Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Sunil Sharma, described Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's comments as a 'black day' in the democratic history of the Union territory and demanded an unconditional apology.

Speaking on the Assembly floor, Sharma highlighted Abdullah's remarks targeted BJP legislators and accused the Chief Minister of violating Assembly decorum with unparliamentary language.

Sharma emphasized the urgency of addressing vital issues such as unemployment and accused the National Conference of changing political stances, particularly after the abrogation of Article 370.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strike Turbulence: Lufthansa's Operational Chaos Unfolds

Strike Turbulence: Lufthansa's Operational Chaos Unfolds

 Global
2
Operation 'Clawing Back' Uncovers Illegal Wildlife Trade in Shimla

Operation 'Clawing Back' Uncovers Illegal Wildlife Trade in Shimla

 India
3
Commerce Secretary Lutnick Denies Epstein Connection Amid Calls for Resignation

Commerce Secretary Lutnick Denies Epstein Connection Amid Calls for Resignat...

 Global
4
Tragic Explosion: Fatal Pemex Pipeline Blast in Oaxaca

Tragic Explosion: Fatal Pemex Pipeline Blast in Oaxaca

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026