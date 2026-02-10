Left Menu

Shikhar Dhawan Joins Delhi Sports Mahakumbh as Brand Ambassador

Former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan becomes the brand ambassador for Delhi Sports Mahakumbh, celebrating the city's sporting culture. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlights Dhawan's inspiring journey. The initiative aims to nurture grassroots talent through sports, providing youth with a platform to excel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 22:39 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 22:39 IST
Shikhar Dhawan. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's celebrated cricketer, Shikhar Dhawan, is now the brand ambassador for the Delhi Sports Mahakumbh, an initiative backed by the Delhi government. Dhawan, expressing his excitement, sees it as an opportunity to give back to his birthplace. The initiative seeks to provide Delhi's youth with a robust platform to flourish in sports.

The Delhi Khel Mahakumbh, spearheaded by the Government of Delhi, aims to foster a dynamic sporting culture and discover grassroots talent throughout the city. 'I am thrilled to be part of the Delhi Sports Mahakumbh. Born in Delhi, I owe much to the city. This is an exciting initiative aimed at youth excellence in various sports,' stated Dhawan.

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, upon welcoming Dhawan as the ambassador, commended his remarkable career and discipline, noting his potential to inspire Delhi's youth. In a public message, Gupta emphasized how Dhawan's career, marked by persistence and powerful performances, can boost the young athletes of Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

