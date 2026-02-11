Left Menu

SGPC President Criticizes Delhi Government's Stance on Bhullar's Release

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami condemned the Delhi government's decision to reject Devinderpal Singh Bhullar's release petition. Despite recommendations from the Sentence Review Board for remission, Bhullar's case has been repeatedly dismissed. Dhami criticized the government's inconsistent approach towards Sikh-related issues, highlighting a perceived injustice against Sikhs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 11-02-2026 00:09 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 00:09 IST
SGPC President Criticizes Delhi Government's Stance on Bhullar's Release
Harjinder Singh Dhami
  • Country:
  • India

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami has sharply criticized the Delhi government for its decision to reject the release petition of Devinderpal Singh Bhullar, a convict in the 1993 Delhi bomb blast case.

Dhami labeled the move an 'injustice' towards Sikhs, indicating that despite recommendations for remission by the Sentence Review Board, Bhullar's case has been persistently dismissed. This decision appears inconsistent with the BJP's purported sympathetic stance towards Sikh issues.

Bhullar, convicted for his involvement in a 1993 blast that killed nine and injured 31, was sentenced to death in 2001 but later had his sentence commuted to life. Dhami argues that such actions have contributed to Sikh disillusionment, given their historical sacrifices for the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strike Turbulence: Lufthansa's Operational Chaos Unfolds

Strike Turbulence: Lufthansa's Operational Chaos Unfolds

 Global
2
Operation 'Clawing Back' Uncovers Illegal Wildlife Trade in Shimla

Operation 'Clawing Back' Uncovers Illegal Wildlife Trade in Shimla

 India
3
Commerce Secretary Lutnick Denies Epstein Connection Amid Calls for Resignation

Commerce Secretary Lutnick Denies Epstein Connection Amid Calls for Resignat...

 Global
4
Tragic Explosion: Fatal Pemex Pipeline Blast in Oaxaca

Tragic Explosion: Fatal Pemex Pipeline Blast in Oaxaca

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026