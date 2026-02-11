SGPC President Criticizes Delhi Government's Stance on Bhullar's Release
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami condemned the Delhi government's decision to reject Devinderpal Singh Bhullar's release petition. Despite recommendations from the Sentence Review Board for remission, Bhullar's case has been repeatedly dismissed. Dhami criticized the government's inconsistent approach towards Sikh-related issues, highlighting a perceived injustice against Sikhs.
- Country:
- India
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami has sharply criticized the Delhi government for its decision to reject the release petition of Devinderpal Singh Bhullar, a convict in the 1993 Delhi bomb blast case.
Dhami labeled the move an 'injustice' towards Sikhs, indicating that despite recommendations for remission by the Sentence Review Board, Bhullar's case has been persistently dismissed. This decision appears inconsistent with the BJP's purported sympathetic stance towards Sikh issues.
Bhullar, convicted for his involvement in a 1993 blast that killed nine and injured 31, was sentenced to death in 2001 but later had his sentence commuted to life. Dhami argues that such actions have contributed to Sikh disillusionment, given their historical sacrifices for the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
