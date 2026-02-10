Pakistan Triumphs Over USA with Stellar T20 Performance

Pakistan secured a commanding victory over the United States with a 32-run win in their Group A T20 World Cup match held on Tuesday. The foundation of Pakistan's innings was laid by Sahibzada Farhan's explosive 73 off 41 balls. Additionally, Shadab Khan contributed with a quick-fire 30 from just 12 balls, allowing Pakistan to post a challenging total of 190 for 9.

In response, despite the diligent efforts of Shadley van Schalkwyk, who picked up four wickets for 25 runs, the USA failed to capitalize. Shayan Jahangir's and Shubham Ranjane's spirited knocks could not prevent their team from slipping to a total of 158 for 8 in the allotted 20 overs, marking their second successive defeat in the tournament.

The match highlighted both the striking prowess of the Pakistani batsmen and the competitive spirit of the American pacer. Pakistan's victory underpins their strong position in the tournament, leaving the USA searching for form and strategy to bounce back in upcoming encounters.

(With inputs from agencies.)