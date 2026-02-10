Left Menu

Pakistan Triumphs Over USA with Stellar T20 Performance

In a Group A T20 World Cup match, Pakistan defeated the USA by 32 runs. Key performances from Sahibzada Farhan and Shadab Khan propelled Pakistan to 190/9. Despite Shadley van Schalkwyk's efforts with the ball and Shayan Jahangir's and Shubham Ranjane's knocks, USA fell short at 158/8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 10-02-2026 23:17 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 23:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Pakistan secured a commanding victory over the United States with a 32-run win in their Group A T20 World Cup match held on Tuesday. The foundation of Pakistan's innings was laid by Sahibzada Farhan's explosive 73 off 41 balls. Additionally, Shadab Khan contributed with a quick-fire 30 from just 12 balls, allowing Pakistan to post a challenging total of 190 for 9.

In response, despite the diligent efforts of Shadley van Schalkwyk, who picked up four wickets for 25 runs, the USA failed to capitalize. Shayan Jahangir's and Shubham Ranjane's spirited knocks could not prevent their team from slipping to a total of 158 for 8 in the allotted 20 overs, marking their second successive defeat in the tournament.

The match highlighted both the striking prowess of the Pakistani batsmen and the competitive spirit of the American pacer. Pakistan's victory underpins their strong position in the tournament, leaving the USA searching for form and strategy to bounce back in upcoming encounters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

