Pakistan Triumphs Over USA to Top Group A in T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan celebrated a 32-run victory against the USA in the T20 World Cup 2026, fueled by Sahibzada Farhan's 73-run blitz and Shadab Khan's all-round performance. Usman Tariq's three-wicket haul helped Pakistan secure their second win in Colombo, placing them at the top of Group A.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 23:31 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 23:31 IST
Pakistan Triumphs Over USA to Top Group A in T20 World Cup 2026
Shadab Khan celebrates a wicket. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan continued their winning streak in the T20 World Cup 2026 with a commanding 32-run win over the USA, led by electrifying performances from Sahibzada Farhan and Shadab Khan. The triumph at Colombo's Sinhalese Sports Club on Tuesday cements Pakistan's position at the top of Group A.

Batting first, Pakistan posted a formidable total of 190/9. Farhan set the tone with an aggressive 73 off just 41 deliveries, supported by Shadab's brisk 30 from 12 balls. In response, the USA made a spirited attempt, but Pakistan's bowlers, particularly Usman Tariq with three for 27, quashed the chase at 158/8.

The USA started the chase promisingly but faltered after key breakthroughs by Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan. Despite resilient batting from Shubham Ranjane, who scored a half-century, the USA couldn't keep up. Pakistan's strategic bowling changes and timely wickets ensured their second victory in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

