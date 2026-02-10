Left Menu

New Zealand Cricketer Michael Bracewell Out of T20 World Cup Due to Injury

New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell is out of the Twenty20 World Cup after re-injuring his left calf. Cole McConchie will replace him. Bracewell's absence is a setback for the team, which remains strong with a win against Afghanistan. They continue their campaign facing South Africa next.

Updated: 10-02-2026 22:06 IST
New Zealand Cricketer Michael Bracewell Out of T20 World Cup Due to Injury
Michael Bracewell

New Zealand's cricket team has suffered a significant blow as all-rounder Michael Bracewell has been ruled out of the ongoing Twenty20 World Cup. The announcement was made after Bracewell re-injured his left calf, an ailment he initially sustained during the one-day international series against India.

The injury forced him to sit out for the remainder of the tournament, with his spot in the squad being taken by Cole McConchie. Head coach Rob Walter expressed his sympathies for Bracewell, acknowledging the player's dedication and passion for representing New Zealand on the world stage.

Despite the setback, New Zealand displayed strong performance with a decisive 10-wicket victory over UAE, topping Group D. The team looks forward to their next clash against South Africa in Ahmedabad, with McConchie's experience set to provide a boost in their World Cup journey.

