Australia Overpowers Ireland in T20 World Cup Opener

Australia kicked off their Twenty20 World Cup campaign with an impressive 67-run win against Ireland in Colombo. The Aussies, despite losing captain Mitchell Marsh at the last moment, posted a competitive total of 182-6, aided by decisive batting from stand-in captain Travis Head.

Ireland's hopes were dashed early as captain Paul Stirling faced an injury right after the first ball. Their chase faltered further when bowlers Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa each claimed four wickets, leaving Ireland in a precarious position, eventually all out for 115.

The Australian bowling onslaught saw crucial dismissals, including a quick-fire 41 from George Dockrell, which briefly rekindled Ireland's expectations. However, Australia's superior performance ensured a solid victory and placed them at the top of Group B.

