Australia Overpowers Ireland in T20 World Cup Opener

Australia began their Twenty20 World Cup journey with a convincing 67-run win over Ireland in Colombo. Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa each took four wickets to decimate the Irish batting lineup, while a robust effort from batsmen like Josh Inglis saw Australia post a challenging total of 182-6.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 18:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australia kicked off their Twenty20 World Cup campaign with an impressive 67-run win against Ireland in Colombo. The Aussies, despite losing captain Mitchell Marsh at the last moment, posted a competitive total of 182-6, aided by decisive batting from stand-in captain Travis Head.

Ireland's hopes were dashed early as captain Paul Stirling faced an injury right after the first ball. Their chase faltered further when bowlers Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa each claimed four wickets, leaving Ireland in a precarious position, eventually all out for 115.

The Australian bowling onslaught saw crucial dismissals, including a quick-fire 41 from George Dockrell, which briefly rekindled Ireland's expectations. However, Australia's superior performance ensured a solid victory and placed them at the top of Group B.

