Corruption Scandal Exposed in Chhattisgarh Land Compensation Scheme

Two officials from Chhattisgarh's revenue department were arrested for alleged irregularities in land compensation during the Bharatmala road project. The scam resulted in a loss of approximately Rs 32 crore. Forged documents and overcompensation to certain beneficiaries were key elements in the fraud, according to ACB/EOW findings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 11-02-2026 23:05 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 23:05 IST
In a significant development, two revenue department officials have been apprehended in connection with fraudulent activities during the land compensation process for the Bharatmala road project in Raipur district, Chhattisgarh. The Anti-Corruption Bureau/Economic Offences Wing revealed that irregularities, including tampered revenue records and inflated compensation claims, led to substantial financial losses.

The scandal, involving former tehsildar Shashikant Kurre and naib tehsildar Lakheshwar Prasad Kiran, resulted in a loss of approximately Rs 32 crore to the state's coffers. The officials, alongside a network of revenue inspectors and brokers, allegedly manipulated land ownership records to distribute inflated compensations unjustly during the 2021-22 land acquisition.

Pending further investigation, these findings highlight systemic corruption extending beyond government officials to brokers and individuals. The scandal underscores the need for stricter oversight and accountability in high-stakes government projects, as the case continues to unfold in Raipur's Special Court.

