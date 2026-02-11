Nationwide Strike Unifies Workers and Farmers Against Government Policies

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has thrown its support behind a nationwide strike happening on February 12, organized by central trade unions and farmer bodies opposing the BJP-led Union government's policies. AAP condemned these policies as anti-worker and anti-farmer, calling for its members across Punjab and the nation to participate.

A joint forum of central trade unions scheduled the strike for Thursday to protest what they describe as 'anti-worker' policies. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has also called farmers to join the strike, furthering the protest against government decisions harmful to workers and farmers alike.

AAP criticized the BJP-led government for enacting new labor codes that they claim undermine job security, weaken legal protections, and give employers unchecked power in hiring and firing. This support from farmer groups underscores the adverse impact of these economic policies on both workers and the agrarian community.

