Left Menu

Nationwide Strike Unifies Workers and Farmers Against Government Policies

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supports a nationwide strike called by trade unions and farmer organizations against the BJP-led government's policies. AAP criticizes the new labor codes for reducing job security and legal protections, affecting both workers and farmers. The protest seeks justice, dignity, and rights for millions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-02-2026 23:06 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 23:06 IST
Nationwide Strike Unifies Workers and Farmers Against Government Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has thrown its support behind a nationwide strike happening on February 12, organized by central trade unions and farmer bodies opposing the BJP-led Union government's policies. AAP condemned these policies as anti-worker and anti-farmer, calling for its members across Punjab and the nation to participate.

A joint forum of central trade unions scheduled the strike for Thursday to protest what they describe as 'anti-worker' policies. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has also called farmers to join the strike, furthering the protest against government decisions harmful to workers and farmers alike.

AAP criticized the BJP-led government for enacting new labor codes that they claim undermine job security, weaken legal protections, and give employers unchecked power in hiring and firing. This support from farmer groups underscores the adverse impact of these economic policies on both workers and the agrarian community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PRECIOUS-Gold gains over 1% as buyers shrug off strong US jobs data

PRECIOUS-Gold gains over 1% as buyers shrug off strong US jobs data

 Global
2
US January budget deficit falls to $95 billion as revenue gains outpace spending growth

US January budget deficit falls to $95 billion as revenue gains outpace spen...

 United States
3
Death toll rises to 31 after Tropical Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar and crushes houses

Death toll rises to 31 after Tropical Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar and cru...

 Madagascar
4
UPDATE 1-Nobel committee calls on Iran to free Peace Prize laureate Mohammadi

UPDATE 1-Nobel committee calls on Iran to free Peace Prize laureate Mohammad...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026