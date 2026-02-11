Abhishek Sharma's Health Scare Ahead of India vs Namibia T20 Clash
Indian batter Tilak Varma updates on Abhishek Sharma's hospitalization due to a stomach infection, casting doubt on his availability for the upcoming T20 match against Namibia. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah appears fit to return after missing the campaign opener.
- Country:
- India
In a pivotal update before India's T20 World Cup encounter against Namibia, cricketer Tilak Varma revealed Abhishek Sharma's hospitalization due to a stomach infection. Concerns are mounting over Sharma's participation, with a final decision about his spot in the playing XI set for match day.
Sharma's ailment became evident during a team dinner at coach Gautam Gambhir's home. Eyeing potential alternatives, sources suggest Sanju Samson could join Ishan Kishan to open the innings if Sharma remains unfit.
Amidst these uncertainties, a beacon of hope shines as pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah declares full fitness. After sitting out the opener against the USA, Bumrah is eyeing a comeback for the Namibia match, pending team management's final call.
(With inputs from agencies.)
