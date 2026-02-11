Afghanistan vs South Africa: Clash at ICC T20 World Cup 2026
In the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 held in Ahmedabad, Afghanistan elected to bowl first against South Africa. Both teams made strategic changes, adding an extra spinner to exploit the pitch's turn. Afghanistan aims to bounce back after losing their opening match, while South Africa seeks continuous success.
In an exciting showdown at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, Afghanistan elected to field after winning the toss against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams have made adjustments to their line-ups, adding an extra spinner to extract mileage from the pitch conditions.
Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan expressed confidence in his decision to bowl first, emphasizing the importance of delivering a spirited performance. He highlighted the significance of chasing on a familiar pitch, hoping it would improve as the game progresses. The team, aiming for a crucial victory, replaced Ziaur Rahman with Noor Ahmad in their XI.
South Africa's captain Aiden Markram revealed that they would have preferred to bowl as well, noting the presence of moisture on the field. Nonetheless, he sees the advantage in setting a target. The Proteas introduced George Linde in place of Corbin Bosch. South Africa aims to maintain their winning momentum, coming off a victory against Canada.
