Haider Shah Replaces Muhammad Zohaib in UAE T20 World Cup Squad

Wicketkeeper-batter Haider Shah replaces Muhammad Zohaib in the UAE squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup due to player mental well-being and team welfare issues. New Zealand maintained their unbeaten streak by defeating UAE in their opening group stage match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 22:14 IST
UAE players celebrating (Photo: X/@EmiratesCricket). Image Credit: ANI
Haider Shah has been confirmed as the replacement for Muhammad Zohaib in the UAE squad for the remaining matches of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. This change follows the approval of the Event Technical Committee (ETC), as per an official ICC statement issued on Wednesday.

Shah, who has already represented in 16 T20Is, steps in following Zohaib's withdrawal over concerns regarding player mental well-being and team welfare. Such replacements necessitate the ETC's approval to be finalized.

The ETC comprises key figures like ICC's Wasim Khan and cricket luminaries such as Shaun Pollock. Meanwhile, the UAE faced a significant defeat against New Zealand, who chased down a 174-run target with ease, remaining undefeated in their World Cup campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

