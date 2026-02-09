Left Menu

ICC Resolves T20 World Cup Boycott Dispute Amidst Bangladesh's Concerns

The ICC has ruled out penalizing the Bangladesh Cricket Board for its T20 World Cup boycott in India. After discussions with cricket boards from Bangladesh and Pakistan, an agreement was reached enabling Bangladesh to host a future ICC event. Dialogue emphasized neutrality and focused on cricket development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 09-02-2026 23:17 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 23:17 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Monday that it will not impose penalties on the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for its withdrawal from T20 World Cup matches in India due to security concerns.

The decision comes after dialogues with the BCB and the Pakistan Cricket Board, which also involved a boycott against India.

An agreement was reached to allow Bangladesh to host a future ICC event, focusing on strengthening cricket development in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

