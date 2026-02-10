ICC Navigates Stormy Waters: Pakistan to Play India in T20 Clash
BCCI's Vice-President Rajeev Shukla commends the ICC for its diplomatic triumph in resolving the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup feud, enabling Pakistan to participate in the February 15 match in Colombo. This development follows high-level multilateral talks involving Pakistan, Bangladesh, and other cricket boards to prioritize the sport and ensure tournament success.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice-President Rajeev Shukla has hailed the International Cricket Council (ICC) for its successful mediation in addressing the controversial India-Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage fixture. Shukla celebrated the outcome as cricket-centric and affirmed that Pakistan will proceed with the match set for February 15 in Colombo.
During a press briefing on Tuesday, Shukla expressed contentment with the results of talks initiated by the ICC with the Pakistan and Bangladesh cricket boards. He credited the ICC for prioritizing the sport and praised the amicable resolution which sees Pakistan re-entering the tournament framework. This outcome reinforces cricket's prominence and is seen as a significant achievement for the governing body.
The breakthrough emerged after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan authorized his national team to participate, voiding an earlier stance to boycott the game in support of Bangladesh, which faced ejection from the tournament over venue disputes. ICC's assurance of no penalties for Bangladesh, alongside confirmed future hosting opportunities, is anticipated to bolster harmony within the cricket community.
