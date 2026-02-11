West Indies Ace England in T20 World Cup Clash: Hope Lauds Team's Complete Game
West Indies captain Shai Hope praised his team's comprehensive victory over England in the T20 World Cup, highlighting standout performances by Sherfane Rutherford and Gudakesh Motie. Hope commended the team's complete game strategy and emphasized the pivotal contributions of players like Roston Chase in securing their win.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive victory at the T20 World Cup, the West Indies cricket team delivered a standout performance against England, with captain Shai Hope stating that his side played a "complete game." Key contributions came from Sherfane Rutherford, who scored 76 not out, and Gudakesh Motie, who took 3 for 32.
Hope praised the team's well-rounded performance and highlighted Roston Chase's versatility in stabilizing the innings and taking crucial wickets. He emphasized the importance of such performances in positioning the team favorably in the tournament.
England captain Harry Brook acknowledged the West Indies' power-hitting prowess, admitting that the result was disappointing for his side but gave credit to the opponents for their outstanding play. Brook reflected on the challenges faced, especially with bowlers like Adil Rashid posing significant hurdles.
ALSO READ
Rutherford's Resilience Powers West Indies to T20 Victory Over England
"We've been playing some good cricket": West Indies skipper Shai Hope on victory over England by 30 runs
West Indies Spin Magic Topples England in T20 Clash
West Indies Triumphs Over England: Rutherford and Motie Shine in T20 World Cup Clash
Canada's Captain Reflects on Missing Indian Stars in T20 World Cup