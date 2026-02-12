UPDATE 1-Soccer-Tuchel to lead England through to Euro 2028

Left Menu

The 52-year-old former Paris St Germain, Chelsea and Bayern Munich coach had been strongly linked to a return to club football, with Manchester United one possibility. Despite an impressive record with England, he has often cited his frustration ⁠at not ​having daily contact with players ⁠on the training ground.

Thomas Tuchel has committed himself to England until ​Euro 2028 after the head coach signed a ​new contract, the Football Association confirmed ‌on Thursday.

"I ​am very happy and proud to extend my time with England," the German said in a statement. "It is no secret to anyone that I have ‌loved every minute so far of working with my players and coaches, and I cannot wait to lead them to the World Cup."

Tuchel, who replaced Gareth Southgate in 2025, was initially contracted for 18 months to take England to ‌this year's World Cup in North America but will now lead the host nation at the Euros, ‌which will be staged in Britain and Ireland. The 52-year-old former Paris St Germain, Chelsea and Bayern Munich coach had been strongly linked to a return to club football, with Manchester United one possibility.

Despite an impressive record with England, he has often cited his frustration ⁠at not ​having daily contact with players ⁠on the training ground. England qualified for the World Cup in record-breaking fashion, winning all eight of their Group K games, scoring 22 ⁠goals and conceding none.

The only blemish has been a defeat by Senegal in a friendly. The FA said Tuchel's support staff -- Anthony ​Barry, Henrique Hilario, Nico Mayer and James Melbourne -- had also extended their contracts through to 2028.

"I ⁠have had so much support from (FA CEO) Mark (Bullingham), all my colleagues at The FA and from fans wherever I go that I did ⁠not ​hesitate when asked to continue in this dream job," Tuchel said. "EURO 2028 will be a very special tournament and as a coach there is nothing more you want than to compete with the very best ⁠on the biggest possible stage."

The announcement on the same day as the draw for the UEFA Nations League means ⁠England now have a ⁠longer-term plan, and that clubs hoping to lure Tuchel away will have to look elsewhere. England will be one of the favourites for this year's World Cup and will ‌face Croatia, Ghana ‌and Panama in their group.

