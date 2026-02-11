Left Menu

UK Antisemitic Incidents Surge Post-Manchester Synagogue Attack

In 2025, Britain saw a 4% increase in antisemitic incidents, marking it as the second worst year on record. The tragic event in Manchester, where a deadly attack on a synagogue occurred, triggered a spike. Efforts are underway to enhance security for Jewish communities as hate incidents rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 15:44 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 15:44 IST
UK Antisemitic Incidents Surge Post-Manchester Synagogue Attack

In 2025, recorded antisemitic incidents in Britain rose by 4%, marking the year as the second worst on record. A deadly attack on a synagogue in Manchester was a significant factor, causing a surge in incidents, a leading charity reports.

Community Security Trust, which advises the nation's Jewish community, documented 3,700 anti-Jewish incidents last year, a 14% drop from the 2023 peak spurred by the Israel-Hamas conflict. However, the breach in Manchester during Yom Kippur led to an immediate spike, including a 65% rise in October alone.

Responding to the alarming data, Britain's Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, announced enhanced funding for security at Jewish facilities, emphasizing the need for strengthened police powers to curtail intimidating protests against Jewish communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Instagram's Day in Court: Evaluating the Impact of Endless Scroll

Instagram's Day in Court: Evaluating the Impact of Endless Scroll

 Global
2
Inferno Forecast: Southern Hemisphere Battles Record-Breaking Wildfires

Inferno Forecast: Southern Hemisphere Battles Record-Breaking Wildfires

 Global
3
Legal Unraveling: Trump's Deregulatory Move Opens Wave of Climate Lawsuits

Legal Unraveling: Trump's Deregulatory Move Opens Wave of Climate Lawsuits

 Global
4
Prosecutors in Contact Over Epstein Connections: Mountbatten-Windsor and Mandelson under Scrutiny

Prosecutors in Contact Over Epstein Connections: Mountbatten-Windsor and Man...

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026