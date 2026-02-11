UK Antisemitic Incidents Surge Post-Manchester Synagogue Attack

In 2025, recorded antisemitic incidents in Britain rose by 4%, marking the year as the second worst on record. A deadly attack on a synagogue in Manchester was a significant factor, causing a surge in incidents, a leading charity reports.

Community Security Trust, which advises the nation's Jewish community, documented 3,700 anti-Jewish incidents last year, a 14% drop from the 2023 peak spurred by the Israel-Hamas conflict. However, the breach in Manchester during Yom Kippur led to an immediate spike, including a 65% rise in October alone.

Responding to the alarming data, Britain's Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, announced enhanced funding for security at Jewish facilities, emphasizing the need for strengthened police powers to curtail intimidating protests against Jewish communities.

