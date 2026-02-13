Snowboarder McMorris Bounces Back to Slopestyle Stardom
Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris, a three-time Olympic bronze medallist, has recovered from a concussion and is ready to compete in the men's slopestyle event at the Milano Cortina Games. McMorris has endured significant injuries throughout his career but remains optimistic and trusts in his riding abilities.
Mark McMorris, the renowned Canadian snowboarder with three Olympic bronze medals to his name, has been cleared by doctors to compete in the men's slopestyle event at the Milano Cortina Games after recovering from a concussion.
The athlete had to forego the big air contest following a head injury sustained during practice earlier this month. Despite suffering a concussion, pelvis bruising, and strained abdominal muscles, McMorris expressed confidence and enthusiasm after a successful training session.
The 32-year-old, who has faced numerous injuries in his career, including a severe crash in 2017, continues to approach his challenges with a positive mindset, saying he aims to advance by trusting his riding skills.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Zimbabwe veteran Brendan Taylor ruled out of T20 WC due to injury, Ben Curran named as replacement
Ireland suffer major blow, captain Paul Stirling ruled out of remainder of T20 WC due to injury
Ireland rocked by Stirling injury ahead of must-win Oman clash
All-round Zimbabwe script 23-run upset win over injury-hit Australia
German economy ministry sees increasingly solid signs of recovery