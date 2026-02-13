Snowboarder McMorris Bounces Back to Slopestyle Stardom

Mark McMorris, the renowned Canadian snowboarder with three Olympic bronze medals to his name, has been cleared by doctors to compete in the men's slopestyle event at the Milano Cortina Games after recovering from a concussion.

The athlete had to forego the big air contest following a head injury sustained during practice earlier this month. Despite suffering a concussion, pelvis bruising, and strained abdominal muscles, McMorris expressed confidence and enthusiasm after a successful training session.

The 32-year-old, who has faced numerous injuries in his career, including a severe crash in 2017, continues to approach his challenges with a positive mindset, saying he aims to advance by trusting his riding skills.

