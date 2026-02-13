Left Menu

Snowboarder McMorris Bounces Back to Slopestyle Stardom

Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris, a three-time Olympic bronze medallist, has recovered from a concussion and is ready to compete in the men's slopestyle event at the Milano Cortina Games. McMorris has endured significant injuries throughout his career but remains optimistic and trusts in his riding abilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-02-2026 18:10 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 18:10 IST
Snowboarder McMorris Bounces Back to Slopestyle Stardom

Mark McMorris, the renowned Canadian snowboarder with three Olympic bronze medals to his name, has been cleared by doctors to compete in the men's slopestyle event at the Milano Cortina Games after recovering from a concussion.

The athlete had to forego the big air contest following a head injury sustained during practice earlier this month. Despite suffering a concussion, pelvis bruising, and strained abdominal muscles, McMorris expressed confidence and enthusiasm after a successful training session.

The 32-year-old, who has faced numerous injuries in his career, including a severe crash in 2017, continues to approach his challenges with a positive mindset, saying he aims to advance by trusting his riding skills.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UAE Registers Historic Victory in T20 World Cup Against Canada

UAE Registers Historic Victory in T20 World Cup Against Canada

 Global
2
Mystery Spin Showdown: India's Chakravarthy Faces Pakistan's Tariq and Ahmed

Mystery Spin Showdown: India's Chakravarthy Faces Pakistan's Tariq and Ahmed

 Sri Lanka
3
Court Suspends Colombia's Minimum Wage Increase Decree

Court Suspends Colombia's Minimum Wage Increase Decree

 Colombia
4
Green Energy Highway: Power Grid Connects Solar Strength to National Grid

Green Energy Highway: Power Grid Connects Solar Strength to National Grid

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026