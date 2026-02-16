Collin Morikawa Breaks 28-Month Drought with Pebble Beach Triumph
Collin Morikawa ended a 28-month winless streak by clinching a victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Despite tough conditions, Morikawa delivered a strong final round performance to secure the title by one shot. His win comes as he and his wife anticipate the birth of their first child.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pebblebeach | Updated: 16-02-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 17:18 IST
Collin Morikawa emerged victorious at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ending his 28-month search for a win under challenging conditions.
Despite trailing, he navigated the blustery course with precision, closing a crucial win with back-to-back birdies.
Morikawa's achievement coincides with his upcoming personal milestone of becoming a first-time father.
(With inputs from agencies.)