Collin Morikawa Breaks 28-Month Drought with Pebble Beach Triumph

Collin Morikawa ended a 28-month winless streak by clinching a victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Despite tough conditions, Morikawa delivered a strong final round performance to secure the title by one shot. His win comes as he and his wife anticipate the birth of their first child.

Collin Morikawa Breaks 28-Month Drought with Pebble Beach Triumph
Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa emerged victorious at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ending his 28-month search for a win under challenging conditions.

Despite trailing, he navigated the blustery course with precision, closing a crucial win with back-to-back birdies.

Morikawa's achievement coincides with his upcoming personal milestone of becoming a first-time father.

(With inputs from agencies.)

