Injury Woes for Scotland: Key Players Out of Six Nations

Scotland's rugby hopes have taken a significant hit as crucial players, including loose forwards Jack Dempsey and Jamie Ritchie, alongside winger Jamie Dobie, are unlikely to participate in the remainder of the Six Nations due to injuries. This development follows their recent triumph against England.

Ritchie, who scored a try, exited mid-match after sustaining a tibial plateau fracture, impacting the knee joint. Meanwhile, Dempsey encountered a bicep injury, and Dobie injured his shoulder, depleting Scotland's lineup ahead of their upcoming clash against Wales.

Despite the setbacks, no replacements have been summoned as yet, as confirmed by Assistant Coach Pete Horne. The team, currently preparing in Oliva Nova, Spain, remains hopeful, yet realistic, about the players' return for the final match.

