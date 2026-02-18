Paras Dogra Leads J&K's Underdog Rise to Ranji Final Glory
Paras Dogra, captain of Jammu and Kashmir, guided his team to their first-ever Ranji Trophy final. Under Dogra’s leadership, the team overcame a challenging 67-year history to reach this milestone. His perseverance mirrors his personal journey in domestic cricket, marked by a significant achievement of surpassing 10,000 Ranji Trophy runs.
In an inspiring tale fitting of any underdog story, Jammu and Kashmir, under the leadership of seasoned captain Paras Dogra, have made history by reaching their first-ever Ranji Trophy final. The team's triumph over Bengal marks the end of a 67-year wait since their debut in 1959-60.
Dogra, who began his first-class career in 2001, has endured his own long journey in cricket, having now amassed over 10,000 runs in the competition, a testament to his resilience and love for the sport. Despite initial setbacks, his tenacity paid off as J&K's captain, driving the team to previously unthought-of heights.
Jammu and Kashmir's ascent was aided by crucial performances from team members like Auqib Nabi and Abdul Samad. Captain Dogra's milestone achievement is put into perspective by humble acknowledgments of team effort, underscoring the collective belief that propelled them to success.
