Left Menu

Paras Dogra Leads J&K's Underdog Rise to Ranji Final Glory

Paras Dogra, captain of Jammu and Kashmir, guided his team to their first-ever Ranji Trophy final. Under Dogra’s leadership, the team overcame a challenging 67-year history to reach this milestone. His perseverance mirrors his personal journey in domestic cricket, marked by a significant achievement of surpassing 10,000 Ranji Trophy runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kalyani | Updated: 18-02-2026 14:28 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 14:28 IST
Paras Dogra Leads J&K's Underdog Rise to Ranji Final Glory
  • Country:
  • India

In an inspiring tale fitting of any underdog story, Jammu and Kashmir, under the leadership of seasoned captain Paras Dogra, have made history by reaching their first-ever Ranji Trophy final. The team's triumph over Bengal marks the end of a 67-year wait since their debut in 1959-60.

Dogra, who began his first-class career in 2001, has endured his own long journey in cricket, having now amassed over 10,000 runs in the competition, a testament to his resilience and love for the sport. Despite initial setbacks, his tenacity paid off as J&K's captain, driving the team to previously unthought-of heights.

Jammu and Kashmir's ascent was aided by crucial performances from team members like Auqib Nabi and Abdul Samad. Captain Dogra's milestone achievement is put into perspective by humble acknowledgments of team effort, underscoring the collective belief that propelled them to success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Bold Step: Boosting Biomedical Waste Management

Delhi's Bold Step: Boosting Biomedical Waste Management

 India
2
New Leadership in Bangladesh: Tarique Rahman's Bold 180-Day Plan

New Leadership in Bangladesh: Tarique Rahman's Bold 180-Day Plan

 Bangladesh
3
Tragic End to Man Accused in Annamayya District Child Murder Case

Tragic End to Man Accused in Annamayya District Child Murder Case

 India
4
Royal Diplomacy: King Frederik's Greenland Visit Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

Royal Diplomacy: King Frederik's Greenland Visit Amidst Geopolitical Tension...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026