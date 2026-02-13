Aiden Markram Leads South Africa's Quest for T20 Glory

South African captain Aiden Markram maintains that his team is still not playing at its fullest potential as they advance in the T20 World Cup. Markram is confident that steady progress will translate into positive outcomes, despite acknowledging the in-depth knowledge that New Zealand's coach Rob Walter possesses about South African players' games.

With a focus on reducing extras and leveraging individual player strengths, Markram emphasizes the importance of strategic flexibility. "In T20 cricket, the impact of conceding extras is significant," he stated. "Each bowler needs to use their strengths, so we can't apply a one-size-fits-all strategy."

The captain also highlighted the strategic significance of slower balls and adaptability to conditions, mentioning the emotionally intense double Super Over against Afghanistan as an important learning experience. "Every delivery matters in this format," Markram remarked, as he stressed the critical importance of paying attention to the small details during games.

(With inputs from agencies.)