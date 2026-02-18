Unwavering Spirit: Shadab Khan on Team Dynamics Amidst Pressure

In the wake of Pakistan's substantial victory over Namibia, all-rounder Shadab Khan stressed the importance of not letting team decisions affect individual players emotionally. Despite changes, such as Babar Azam not batting and Shaheen Shah Afridi's omission from the playing XI, Khan assured that the team is unified in its pursuit of wins for the country.

Khan clarified that team alterations are not experiments but strategic decisions based on match conditions. He reinforced that each player's role is well-defined, dismissing notions of uncertainty within the squad. As Pakistan prepares for the Super Eights, focus remains on controlling the controllable aspects of the game.

Addressing criticisms stemming from his performance, Khan reflected on the pressure of T20 cricket, acknowledging that even top players can face challenging moments. He highlighted past achievements, such as defeating India in 2021, as a testament to the team's resilience. Namibia's Craig Williams expressed disappointment over his team's performance, despite their intense preparation leading up to the tournament.

