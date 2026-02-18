Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Global Sports City: A New Era for Athletes

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin launched the Global Sports City project, marking a significant investment in the region's athletic infrastructure. The initiative includes cash incentives for athletes and new coaching appointments, reflecting a strong government push to make Tamil Nadu a global sports hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 18-02-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 21:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Tamil Nadu is making significant strides as a global sports destination, thanks to the efforts led by Chief Minister M K Stalin. On Wednesday, Stalin laid the foundation stone for the Rs 261-crore 'Global Sports City' at Semmancheri and distributed government job orders to 178 athletes, including 62 para-athletes.

Addressing attendees at the 'Champions of Tamil Nadu' event, Stalin highlighted his administration's commitment to sports, noting that Rs 172.80 crore in cash incentives has been awarded to over 5,400 medalists over the past four and a half years. He emphasized the state's pioneering role in supporting para-athletes with incentives on par with able-bodied athletes.

With this move, Tamil Nadu aims to enhance its already strong reputation in sports like chess, cricket, and hockey, and expand into other international sports. Complementing these efforts, the state recently hired 76 coaches to boost its sports development initiatives. Stalin called on youths to view sports as a viable career and a medium for cultivating discipline, echoing the sentiment that both sports and education are vital for holistic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

