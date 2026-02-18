Left Menu

India Sets Tough Target Against Netherlands in T20 Clash

In a Group A T20 World Cup match, the Netherlands scored 72 for two in response to India's 193 for six. Bas de Leede and Colin Ackermann were at the crease, while Varun Chakravarthy and Hardik Pandya claimed early wickets for India. Shivam Dube hit a crucial half-century.

On Wednesday, the Netherlands found themselves laboring at 72 for two in their pursuit of 194 runs against India during a Group A T20 World Cup match. Bas de Leede and Colin Ackermann were at the crease after 10 overs.

India, electing to bat first, posted an impressive 193 for six, with notable performances by Shivam Dube, who scored a significant 66 runs, and Hardik Pandya's contribution of 30 runs. Together, Dube and Pandya added 76 valuable runs for the fifth wicket.

India's bowlers, Varun Chakravarthy and Hardik Pandya, made crucial early breakthroughs to restrict the Netherlands' response. As the match progressed, all eyes were on whether the Netherlands could meter up to the target set by India.

