MLS Gears Up for Landmark Season: Stars, Stadiums, and Speculations

Major League Soccer (MLS) enters a landmark season as it aligns with Europe's top leagues. High-profile player additions, a new stadium for Miami, and Messi's injury add intrigue. The league aims to impact with the World Cup looming, focusing on international talent and infrastructural advancement.

Updated: 20-02-2026 16:36 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 16:36 IST
Major League Soccer is kicking off a season that promises to be one of its most pivotal yet, with a mix of marquee player signings, record transfers, and World Cup preparations. The league seeks to capture attention ahead of this summer's World Cup in North America, reminiscent of the impact of the 1994 tournament.

This season's MLS opener at the Los Angeles Coliseum, featuring Inter Miami and LAFC, is set to attract a record crowd and highlights MLS's effort to align with Europe's top leagues. The league's switch to a summer-to-spring calendar in 2027 further underscores its global aspirations.

Off the field, significant attention will be on Miami's unveiling of the $1 billion Miami Freedom Park stadium. As Inter Miami aim for a title defence amidst Messi's injury concerns, LAFC, led by Son Heung-min, emerges as a formidable challenger in what promises to be an enthralling MLS season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

