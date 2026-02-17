Left Menu

UAE's Rising Stars: A Journey Through the T20 World Cup

The United Arab Emirates has shown impressive growth in the T20 World Cup, with victories and close performances against stronger teams. Head coach Lalchand Rajput commends the team's progress and highlights player Sohaib Khan's standout performances, indicating a bright future for UAE cricket as confidence builds from this global exposure.

Updated: 17-02-2026 19:11 IST
Lalchand Rajput
  • Country:
  • India

The UAE cricket team has embarked on an impressive journey in the T20 World Cup, showing significant improvement with each match. Under the guidance of head coach Lalchand Rajput, the team has exceeded expectations despite initial setbacks, such as the opening loss to New Zealand.

The standout performer has been Sohaib Khan, who emerged as a key player with his consistent performances, including back-to-back half-centuries. Khan's rise from local cricket to the international stage showcases the growing potential within the UAE squad.

Rajput believes this World Cup experience boosts the team's confidence, highlighting the need for associate countries to face top-tier opponents more frequently. As UAE cricket continues to evolve, the spotlight shines on players like Khan, promising a brighter future for the sport in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

