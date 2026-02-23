Left Menu

India's States Eye Rs 44,550 Crore in Security Auction

The Reserve Bank of India will auction State Government Securities worth Rs 44,550 crore on February 24. Sixteen states, including Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, will participate. The securities, ranging from three to 28 years in maturity, will aid states' fiscal strategies. The results are due the same day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 15:23 IST
India's States Eye Rs 44,550 Crore in Security Auction
RBI Logo (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced an auction of State Government Securities, totaling Rs 44,550 crore, scheduled for February 24. An official notification revealed that 16 states, such as Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, and Maharashtra, will engage in this process combining fresh and re-issued securities.

Diverse maturities from three to 28 years highlight multiple borrowing strategies tailored to states' fiscal needs. States like Chhattisgarh and West Bengal plan re-issuance of existing stocks with varying interest rates. Innovative borrowing, through green-shoe options in states such as Gujarat, underscores the auction's flexibility.

Bidding will occur on the RBI's E-Kuber platform. Participants have an hour to submit competitive bids, while non-competitive bids have a 30-minute window. Results are anticipated on the same day, and transactions are expected by February 25, 2026, abiding by structured regulations and interest rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala Launches 12th Pay Revision Commission

Kerala Launches 12th Pay Revision Commission

 India
2
BJP Calls for Governor's Intervention in Karnataka's Scheduled Caste Reservation Row

BJP Calls for Governor's Intervention in Karnataka's Scheduled Caste Reserva...

 India
3
Gold Prices Surge Amid Trade Policy Turbulence

Gold Prices Surge Amid Trade Policy Turbulence

 Global
4
New U.S. Tariff Hike Sparks Global Turmoil: Swiss Industry Reacts

New U.S. Tariff Hike Sparks Global Turmoil: Swiss Industry Reacts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026