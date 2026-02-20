Left Menu

Zampa Spins Record, Surpasses Gayle in T20 WC Honors

Australian spinner Adam Zampa overtakes Chris Gayle in Player of the Match awards in T20 World Cup history, securing his sixth award with a stellar performance against Oman. He also surpasses Rashid Khan to become the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. Despite his success, Australia exits in the group stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 22:51 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 22:51 IST
Zampa Spins Record, Surpasses Gayle in T20 WC Honors
Adam Zampa. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a performance that marked a significant milestone in T20 World Cup history, Australian spinner Adam Zampa surpassed West Indies legend Chris Gayle, claiming the second-highest number of 'Player of the Match' awards. Zampa achieved this feat during Australia's final group stage match against Oman at Pallekele, securing four wickets for just 21 runs in 3.2 overs.

With his sixth award in the tournament's history, Zampa moves past Gayle's five accolades. However, Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli remains atop the leaderboard with eight awards. Zampa also eclipsed Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, becoming the second-highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history with 44 wickets in 25 matches, at an average of 13.84.

Despite Zampa's individual success, Australia exited the tournament after finishing third in their group. Reflecting on the campaign, Zampa admitted to mixed feelings about his performances, stating that his execution lacked consistency during crucial matches and expressing disappointment over the team's early departure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Led Intelligence Task Force Aids in 'El Mencho' Raid

U.S.-Led Intelligence Task Force Aids in 'El Mencho' Raid

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Re-elected as General Secretary at North Korea's Party Congress

Kim Jong Un Re-elected as General Secretary at North Korea's Party Congress

 South Korea
3
End of an Era: The Fall of 'El Mencho' and Its Ramifications

End of an Era: The Fall of 'El Mencho' and Its Ramifications

 Global
4
Britain's SEND Reforms: Balancing Budget and Support

Britain's SEND Reforms: Balancing Budget and Support

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026