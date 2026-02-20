Zampa Spins Record, Surpasses Gayle in T20 WC Honors

In a performance that marked a significant milestone in T20 World Cup history, Australian spinner Adam Zampa surpassed West Indies legend Chris Gayle, claiming the second-highest number of 'Player of the Match' awards. Zampa achieved this feat during Australia's final group stage match against Oman at Pallekele, securing four wickets for just 21 runs in 3.2 overs.

With his sixth award in the tournament's history, Zampa moves past Gayle's five accolades. However, Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli remains atop the leaderboard with eight awards. Zampa also eclipsed Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, becoming the second-highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history with 44 wickets in 25 matches, at an average of 13.84.

Despite Zampa's individual success, Australia exited the tournament after finishing third in their group. Reflecting on the campaign, Zampa admitted to mixed feelings about his performances, stating that his execution lacked consistency during crucial matches and expressing disappointment over the team's early departure.

(With inputs from agencies.)