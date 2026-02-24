Sahibzada Farhan's Heroics Propel Pakistan in a Must-Win T20 Clash

Sahibzada Farhan's consistent performance shone through once more with a robust half-century, as Pakistan posted a formidable 164 for 9 on a sluggish pitch against England. His 63 off 45 deliveries, punctuated by seven fours and two sixes, was instrumental in their must-win T20 World Cup Super Eights game on Tuesday.

Dawson's 3 for 24 and Overton's crucial yorker were significant in keeping Pakistan from reaching their target. Usman Khan and Mohammed Nawaz fell to Dawson's strategic bowling, causing Pakistan to stall at the 175-run target.

The Pakistani momentum waned following the consecutive exits of Farhan and Fakhar Zaman post a swift fourth-wicket partnership. Nonetheless, crucial knocks and Pakistan's calculated play maintained their competitive edge over England's spinners.